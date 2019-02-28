Israel's attorney general is set to announce a decision Thursday on whether to indict the country's prime minister for corruption charges just over a month before general elections.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in his tenth consecutive year in office having previously served another three, the second-longest time held by an Israeli PM to date, faced three criminal investigations for fraud, bribery and breach of trust related to gifts he allegedly received from billionaires for political favors, as well as suspected dirty dealings with media in exchange for positive coverage.