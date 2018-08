Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIAAN SCHEINER / POOL

Israel's prime minister on Sunday defended the controversial Jewish Nation-State Law recently approved by the Israeli parliament

Before the weekly cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to journalists after more than 100,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the law they consider discriminatory against non-Jewish minorities, which represent 20 percent of the population.