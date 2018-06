Sara Netanyahu, wife of Bejnamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the White House, Washington DC, USA, on May. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER DOULIERY

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been charged with fraud for her alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry said Thursday.

The charges relate to accusations she incurred almost $100,000 in costs to public funds when ordering gourmet meals from restaurants despite there being an official chef employed at the official prime minster's residence in Jerusalem between 2010-13, which was in violation of the rules.