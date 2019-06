Sara Netanyahu (C), the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives at Jerusalem's Magistrate Court, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEBBIE HILL

The wife of Israel's prime minister reached a plea deal with the prosecutor's office Sunday after admitting to having misused state funds to pay for private meals.

Sara Netanyahu went to a court in Jerusalem to sign the agreement that was reached at the end of May, after a six-month mediation, to pay 45,000 shekels ($12,500) to the state and a fine of 10,000.