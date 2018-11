Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Government Secretary Tzahi Braverman (R) Yuval Steinitz Israel's Minister of Energy, in charge of Israel Atomic Energy Commission (L) attend the weekly cabinet meeting at Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The prime minister of Israel on Sunday thanked the United States for voting for the first time against a United Nations resolution condemning the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, which it captured in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The US had previously abstained from the annual non-binding motion, but on Friday joined Israel in voting against the resolution in the General Assembly's decolonization committee, which voted 152-2 in favor of the resolution with 14 abstentions.