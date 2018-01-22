Palestinians burn a poster of Mike Pence during a protest against Pence's visit to Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Jan. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Mike Pence (C-L) and Benjamin Netanyahu during an official welcome ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The prime minister of Israel on Monday welcomed the vice president of the United States and thanked him for the recent US decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that the latter said would occur before the end of 2019.

Benjamin Netanyahu told Mike Pence he was grateful for the decision by US President Donald Trump, thanking the vice president for his part in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, an act that sparked widespread protests in which at least 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces and thousands more wounded or imprisoned.