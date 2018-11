Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Nov. 18 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday is set to hold a key meeting with his finance minister in a bid to save the government coalition from early elections, following the shock resignation of the defense minister.

Avigdor Lieberman's resignation came on Wednesday in response to a ceasefire deal with the Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.