A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference shows the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, giving a speech at the MSC, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA/PREISS/HANDOUT MSC

The prime minister of Israel on Sunday described Iran as the greatest threat in the world, said the international community should stop appeasing its regime and warned Tehran against testing Israel's resolve.

Brandishing a fragment of an alleged Iranian drone recently downed over Israeli territory while speaking at the Munich Security Conference in southeastern Germany, Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would never allow the rewriting of historical truth when it came to Iran.