Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli prime minister said Wednesday that cross-border tunnels from Lebanon went beyond an act of aggression and instead constituted an act of war.

Benjamin Netanyahu made his remarks at a press conference after the recent discovery of four tunnels by Israel's army, which says the tunnels are being dug by the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah to attack Israel.