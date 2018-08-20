Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US national security adviser John Bolton (L) give a joint press conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Scheiner

US national security adviser John Bolton gives a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Scheiner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US national security adviser John Bolton (L) give a joint press conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Scheiner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked the United States for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and adopting a tougher diplomatic stance against the Iranian regime, adding that it set an example for the international community.

Netanyahu held a Jerusalem press conference with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, a former United Nations ambassador known for his outspoken opposition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which President Donald Trump withdrew in May, less than one month after Bolton was appointed.