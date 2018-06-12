Israeli settlers barricade themselves inside a structure during the evacuation of a structure of the illegal Jewish settlement of Elazar at the Gush Etzion settlement block, in the West Bank, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli settlers are blocked by Israeli border police outside a structure during the evacuation of a structure of the illegal Jewish settlement of Elazar at the Gush Etzion settlement block, in the West Bank, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli police on Tuesday began the partial evacuation of the Israeli settlement Nativ Ha Avot in the West Bank on the order of Israel's High Court of Justice.

The unauthorized houses were built on private property belonging to Palestinians.