Israeli police on Wednesday evicted a Palestinian family from their home in the occupied territory of East Jerusalem in a raid that has drawn international attention.
Israeli police evict Salhiya family in East Jerusalem
Israeli border police stand guard as an Israeli bulldozer demolishes the house of the Palestinian Salhiya family at the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, 19 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
An Israeli bulldozer demolishes the house of the Palestinian Salhiya family at the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, 19 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Israeli soldiers surround a house that is to be vacated by the Israeli security forces at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A Palestinian with gas cylinders stands on the roof of a house that is to be vacated by the Israeli security forces at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Palestinians with gas cylinders fortresses themselves on the roof of a house that is to be vacated by the Israeli security forces at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
