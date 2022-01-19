Israeli police evict Salhiya family in East Jerusalem

Israeli border police stand guard as an Israeli bulldozer demolishes the house of the Palestinian Salhiya family at the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, 19 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli bulldozer demolishes the house of the Palestinian Salhiya family at the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, 19 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli soldiers surround a house that is to be vacated by the Israeli security forces at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A Palestinian with gas cylinders stands on the roof of a house that is to be vacated by the Israeli security forces at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN