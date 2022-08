Israeli border police gather near the scene where a shooting took place overnight near the Western Wall, outside the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, 14 August 2022. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Police said on Monday that Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during an overnight search operation at his house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab.

A police spokesperson said the security forces opened fire on the man after he reportedly attempted to knife the officers from an undercover team of border cops searching his residence for illicit firearms.