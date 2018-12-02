Israeli police recommended charging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bribery and fraud in a corruption probe involving the country's biggest telecom firm, marking the latest in a swirl of challenges to the embattled leader ahead of elections next year, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.
The move could result in the indictment of Netanyahu, one of President Trump's most stalwart foreign allies and a key partner in his Middle East policy as the White House prepares to roll out a plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.