Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) and his wife Sara Netanyahu (C-L) arrive for the ceremony at Entebbe International Airport in Entebbe, Uganda, July 4, 2016 (reissued Dec. 2, 2018). EPA/RONALD KABUUBI

Israeli police recommended charging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bribery and fraud in a corruption probe involving the country's biggest telecom firm, marking the latest in a swirl of challenges to the embattled leader ahead of elections next year, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

The move could result in the indictment of Netanyahu, one of President Trump's most stalwart foreign allies and a key partner in his Middle East policy as the White House prepares to roll out a plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.