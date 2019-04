Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates after television predictions gave both Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's Blue and White party almost equal amount of Knesset seats in the Israeli general elections, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) during their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, July 26, 2018.

The Israeli president on Monday began consultations with the parties of parliamentary representation before officially appointing the country’s new prime minister.

The consultations, to be broadcasted live for the first time, began with Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the main cog in a bloc of right-wing parties, as the Minister of Tourism, Yariv Levin, asked for their leader to form the government on behalf of 36 deputies "and the more than 1,138,000 voters."