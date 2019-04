Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (l) meets with Yisrael Beiteinu or Israel Our Home party at his residence in Jerusalem, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/ISRAELI PRESIDENCY/Mark Neyman

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (l) meets with the United Right party at his residence in Jerusalem, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/ISRAELI PRESIDENCY/Mark Neyman

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (c) meets with Labor Party at his residence in Jerusalem, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/ISRAELI PRESIDENCY/Mark Neyman

Consultations between the Israeli president and parties that won seats in parliament are set to come to an end on Tuesday before a new prime minister is appointed to form a coalition government.

Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to continue as the country's prime minister, a position he has held through four consecutive elections going back to 2009.