Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at a Jerusalem court where he will stand trial for corruption charges.
Israeli prime minister Netanyahu on trial for corruption
Israeli prime minister Netanyahu on trial for corruption
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) wearing a face mask, stands inside the court room on the first day of his trial for alleged corruption crimes in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RONEN ZVULUN / POOL
Protesters opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu march while holding a banner during a protest outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-L) wearing a face mask, stands inside the court room on the first day of his trial for alleged corruption crimes in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RONEN ZVULUN / POOL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at a Jerusalem court where he will stand trial for corruption charges.