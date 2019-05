Israeli waiter pours a beer for test, during a press conference organised by the Israel Antiquities Authority, in Jerusalem to present and reveal a unique way to isolate yeast from ancient pottery, from which high-quality beers were then produced, on 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Ancient clay vessels for winery produces are displayed during a press conference organized by the Israel Antiquities Authority, in Jerusalem to present a revealed a unique way to isolate yeast from ancient pottery, from which high-quality beers were then produced, on 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI