Israeli forces and medics inspect the scene of a drive-by shooting attack next to the Israeli West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf, near Ramallah, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli soldier was injured Friday when a Palestinian reportedly stabbed him at Beit El military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military reported.

The wounded soldier was transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment, while the attacker, thought to be also injured, managed to flee.