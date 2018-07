Israeli security personnel at the scene after a Palestinian attacked three Israelis with knife at the entrance to Adam settlement near Jerusalem, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli man who was stabbed by a Palestinian teen wielding a knife in a West Bank settlement died of his injuries early Friday, according to the army.

Before he was shot dead late Thursday, the 17-year-old Palestinian climbed a fence in order to gain entry to the settlement of Adam and stabbed two other Israelis.