Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot arrives at the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures awards gala in New York, United States, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Leading Israeli socialites, including famed model and star of the 2017 film "Wonder Woman," Gal Gadot, have criticized the country's prime minister and his ruling Lukid party's stance on multiculturalism ahead of the Eastern Mediterranean nation's legislative elections.

The controversy began late Saturday when Israeli model, actress and close friend of Gadot, Rotem Sela, 35, accused Benjamin Netanyahu's rightist government of discriminating against Israel's Arab citizens and non-Jews, stressing in an Instagram post that Israel was a multicultural-state equal for all of its citizens no matter their beliefs or ethnic backgrounds.