A damaged car is seen near a house that suffered a direct hit from a missile reportedly fired by militant groups from the Gaza Strip, in Beersheba, southern Israel, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Police examine a house that suffered a direct hit from a missile reportedly fired by militant groups from the Gaza Strip, in Be'er Sheva, southern Israel, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Police examine the house that suffered a direct hit from a missile reportedly fired by militant groups from the Gaza Strip, in Be'er Sheva, southern Israel, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

At least one Palestinian was killed Wednesday and three were injured by Israeli airstrikes targeting over 20 locations in the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the enclave, for which the Hamas government in Gaza denied responsibility.

The airstrikes come amid heightened tensions in Gaza and a day after Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman called for an immediate harsh military attack on Hamas, which is both a resistance group and an Islamist political party ruling Gaza.