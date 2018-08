View of explosions and smoke from Israel airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Aug. 9, 2018, after the Islamist movement fired some 70 rockets into Israel. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

One Palestinian died Thursday and at least eight were wounded in Israeli reprisal bombardments after a new escalation of violence with the launching of 70 rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The Israelis attacked more than a dozen sites controlled by the Islamist Hamas movement, Palestinian medical sources said.