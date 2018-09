A Palestinian protester covers his face from Israeli tear-gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Two Palestinians, one of them 14 years old, were killed and at least 15 others wounded by Israeli gunfire Friday during the latest installment of what have become weekly protests along Gaza's border with Israel, Palestinian medical officials said.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces told EFE that some protesters hurled firebombs at IDF troops.