Female Palestinian protesters protect their faces during clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear gas during clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters take cover from Israeli tear-gas during clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Twenty of the 56 people who required medical attention after taking part in Friday's right-of-return protests along the boundary separating Gaza from Israel were wounded by Israeli army gunfire, Palestinian medical officials said.

Hundreds of people rallied at the Gaza fence on the first Friday after the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.