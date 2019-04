Benny Gantz (L), former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, gives the thumbs up after casting his vote with his wife Revital (R) during the Israeli general election, in his hometown Rosh HaAyin, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market with his wife during the final stage of his election campaign in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Benny Gantz (R), former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, speaks as he casts his vote alongside his wife Revital (L) during the Israeli general election, in his hometown of Rosh HaAyin, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Benny Gantz (C), former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, gestures to his supporters outside a public school where he voted, in his hometown Rosh HaAyin, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Polls opened in Israel on Tuesday morning as people queued up outside 10,720 voting stations across the country to caste their ballot in a high stakes election in which the incumbent Prime Minister is seeking a record fifth term in office.

The voting stations were thrown open at 7 am local time (4.00 GMT). Some 200 of them are located in hospitals and over 50 in prisons.