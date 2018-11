Palestinians children play around the rubble of a destroyed internal security building of Hamas interior ministry after Israeli air strike in Gaza, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect the ruins of a Hamas building that was damaged in Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israelis living near the boundary with the Gaza Strip Tuesday demanded a clear response from the Israeli government to end the launch of 400 rockets and mortar strikes from the enclave in the last 24 hours.

Israeli authorities confirmed to EFE that a Palestinian civilian, 48, had died early Tuesday in the Israeli city of Ashkelon due to the fire from Palestinian militias into Israel.