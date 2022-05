A mourner holds up a photo of Shireen Abu Akleh during a protest over the fatal shooting of the Al Jazeera television correspondent. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The bullet that killed Al Jazeera television correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh two weeks ago was fired by an Israeli sniper who knew he was shooting at reporters, the Palestinian National Authority's attorney general said Thursday.

"The only shooting was by the occupation forces, with the aim of killing," Akram Al Khatib said in Ramallah, dismissing Israel's claim that Palestinian gunmen were also discharging weapons at the time of the journalist's death.