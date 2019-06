A child puts a ballot inside a box during voting in the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman casts her vote during the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Ekrem Imamoglu (C), Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul, waves after voting with members of his family in the Istanbul mayor election re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2019. EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A woman shows a ballot paper during the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2019. EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish people cast their vote during the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2019. EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Thousands of Istanbul residents flocked to polling booths on Sunday after the city was called to vote on its mayor for the second time this year.

Elections on Mar. 31 were canceled over alleged irregularities, after a tight victory for the opposition.