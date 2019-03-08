Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan and Renault chairman, sits in car after leaving his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Carlos Ghosn (C), former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo,Japan, Mar 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A group of Tokyo Detention Center guards walk with former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn (2-L) as they leave the detention center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An attorney for Carlos Ghosn has apologized for dressing the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman in a workman's uniform in a bid to sneak him away from jail and dodge the media, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE on Friday.

Mr. Ghosn walked out of a Tokyo jail on bail Wednesday after donning a blue cap, jumpsuit and reflective vest. His face was covered with a surgical mask, often used by Japanese who have a cold. His getaway vehicle was a small Suzuki van with a ladder on the top.