An attorney for Carlos Ghosn has apologized for dressing the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman in a workman's uniform in a bid to sneak him away from jail and dodge the media, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE on Friday.
Mr. Ghosn walked out of a Tokyo jail on bail Wednesday after donning a blue cap, jumpsuit and reflective vest. His face was covered with a surgical mask, often used by Japanese who have a cold. His getaway vehicle was a small Suzuki van with a ladder on the top.