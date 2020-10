Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Formal Session Opening Statements in Funafuti, Tuvalu, 14 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Formal Session Opening Statements in Funafuti, Tuvalu, 14 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Damukana Sogavare at a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (not pictured) at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 14 August 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Solomon Islands has announced its first case of COVID-19 in a student who recently arrived on a repatriation flight from the Philippines.

The Solomons was one of the only COVID-free countries left, alongside Pacific Island nations and territories such as Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. EFE-EPA