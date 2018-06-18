Australia's Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Monday trumpeted the arrival of a newborn Asian elephant.
In a video posted to social media, the New South Wales zoo said the unnamed baby female calf arrived in the early hours of Jun. 14 at 3.07 am.
An undated handout photo made available by the Taronga Conservation Society Australia on Jun. 18, 2018 shows a baby Asian elephant calf in its enclosure at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, NSW. EPA-EFE/TARONGA CONSERVATION SOCIETY AUSTRALIA HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
An undated handout photo made available by the Taronga Conservation Society Australia on Jun. 18, 2018 shows a baby Asian Elephant calf in its enclosure at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, NSW. EPA-EFE/TARONGA CONSERVATION SOCIETY AUSTRALIA HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Australia's Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Monday trumpeted the arrival of a newborn Asian elephant.
In a video posted to social media, the New South Wales zoo said the unnamed baby female calf arrived in the early hours of Jun. 14 at 3.07 am.