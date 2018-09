Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declares to journalists outside of Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Italian stocks and bonds fell sharply Friday as investors expressed concern over the government's new fiscal targets and braced for further volatility ahead of an October budget, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Italian politics have weighed down European markets since the current anti-establishment coalition formed a government in June, pledging spending and tax cuts that investors worry put the country's debt on an unsustainable course.