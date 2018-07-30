An Italian athlete of Nigerian origin sustained an injury to her left eye that required medical attention Monday after unknown assailants threw eggs at her from a car in what police were investigating as a possible racially-motivated attack.

Daisy Osakue, 22, an under 23 discus thrower, needed surgery to treat a corneal abrasion and remove a fragment of eggshell that lodged in her eye during the attack, which happened Sunday evening as she was walking to her house in the northern city of Turin, where she has resided since childhood.