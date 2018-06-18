Several Carabinieri officers stand guard at the front entrance of the Chiesa Madre church, where a mass in memory of a mafia boss was canceled in the village of Grumo Appula, near Bari, Italy, Dec. 27 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Italian authorities on Monday arrested 104 people on suspicion of belonging to two organized crime families in the country's south, as part of a wide-ranging investigation into the Mafia's infiltration of the local economy.

Operation "Pandora," led by the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA), targeted the "Mercante-Diomede" and "Capriati" families operating in the southeastern city of Bari, allowing investigators to obtain a glimpse into their consortium-like organization and alleged criminal activities, according to a statement by the Carabinieri, Italy's military police force.