A man stands at the migrants camp as authorities clear the site run by volunteers providing food and shelter to migrants near to Rome's Tiburtina railway station, Rome, Italy, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Italian police on Tuesday started to dismantle a migrant camp in the capital's city center leaving some 200 people homeless.

Italian police descended on the Baobab Experience migrant camp which is run by volunteers in the early hours of the morning, as reported in images released by efe-epa.