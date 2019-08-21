A view of the Spanish navy ship Audaz prior to departing for Italy to escort Spanish NGO rescue ship Open Arms - carrying dozens of illegal migrants rescued at sea but refused entry into Italy - to Rota, Spain, 20 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ Roman Rios

The chief prosecutor's office in Agrigento, Italy, ordered the seizure of the Spanish humanitarian vessel Open Arms and the immediate disembarkation of the roughly 90 migrants who remain on board in the Sicilian port of Lampedusa.

Luigi Patronaggio, the chief prosecutor in Agrigento, the district in Sicily in which Lampedusa is located, made the decision after boarding the ship accompanied by several physicians to verify the health situation of the migrants, which the crew had described as desperate.