epa07100640 German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

epa07100361 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

epa07101669 (L-R) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2018. The European Council will focus on migration and internal security and also It will be followed by the Euro Summit in an inclusive format. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Italian budget, although not on the agenda of Thursday's European Council Euro summit, is set to create further disagreement between European Union member states.

European leaders have expressed great concern since the Italian government – a coalition between the far-right Lega party and the eurosceptic Five-Star Movement – announced a budget that defies EU rules by promising more spending and ignoring earlier commitments to tighten belts and implement more austerity measures.