Matteo Salvini, a top official with Italy's Northern League party, casts his ballot at a polliing station in Milan on March 4, 2018. EFE/EPA/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Matteo Renzi (C), the head of Italy's Democratic Party, arrives at a party election event venue in Rome on March 4, 2018. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

The center-right coalition uniting former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi with other ultrarightist parties looks to have won Sunday's general election in Italy with between 32-38 percent of the vote in the Senate and 28.5-36.5 percent in the Chamber of Deputies, according to an early exit poll released by the public RAI television channel.

The poll found that Berlusconi's Forza Italia garnered between 13-16 percent of the seats in the Senate and between 12.5-15.5 percent of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies.