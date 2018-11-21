An Italian NGO worker was kidnapped by gunmen who swooped on a village in south-east Kenya and opened fire indiscriminately on fleeing residents, five of whom suffered injuries, the Kenya Police Service said in a statement Wednesday.
Scores of as yet unidentified gun-toting men attacked the village of Chakama some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the coastal town Malindi in southeastern Kenya late Tuesday and abducted the 23-year-old female aid worker attached to the Italian NGO Africa Milele Onlus, police said.