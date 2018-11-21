Residents of Chakama village stand where they say an Italian woman struggled as she was taken and kidnapped by unknown gunmen, in Kilifi County, Kenya, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Residents of Chakama village stand in front of the guest-house where they say the unknown gunmen slept before they attacked villagers and kidnapped an Italian woman, in Kilifi County, Kenya, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Women stand in front of the house where they say the Italian woman lived, in Chakama village, where she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, in Kilifi County, Kenya, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A woman and children stand in front of the house where the villagers say the kidnapped Italian woman lived, in Chakama village, where she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, in Kilifi County Kenya, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

An Italian NGO worker was kidnapped by gunmen who swooped on a village in south-east Kenya and opened fire indiscriminately on fleeing residents, five of whom suffered injuries, the Kenya Police Service said in a statement Wednesday.

Scores of as yet unidentified gun-toting men attacked the village of Chakama some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the coastal town Malindi in southeastern Kenya late Tuesday and abducted the 23-year-old female aid worker attached to the Italian NGO Africa Milele Onlus, police said.