Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini poses for photographers next to a donkey as he visits a farmers' market at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italy's deputy prime minister and head of the interior ministry said on Friday the European Union had ruined his country and therefore, the bloc's opinions were irrelevant, in reference to European leaders recently criticizing the Mediterranean nation's budget.

Matteo Salvini – who leads the far-right Lega party that rules in coalition with the eurosceptic Five-Star Movement – slammed the EU during a visit to a farmers' market in Rome, specifically targeting the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs.