Leader of Five-Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio (C), with Danilo Toninelli (L) and Giulia Grillo (R), addresses the media after a meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico for a fresh round of consultations in Rome, Italy, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Leader of Five-Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, after a meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico for a fresh round of consultations in Rome, Italy, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Leader of Five-Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, after a meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico for a fresh round of consultations in Rome, Italy, Apr. 26. 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The leader of Italy's populist Five Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday urged the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which was left bruised by its performance recent general election, to make an effort to negotiate a government and warned that if no solution was found to the current political stalemate, the Mediterranean country could be destined to return to the polls.

Luigi Di Maio made the appeal after talks between his M5S, the most popular individual party in the March elections, and the right-wing coalition, which took the largest vote share overall, collapsed.