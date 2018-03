Candles are placed during a march in memory of Jan Kuciak in Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MATEJ KALINA

Police in Slovakia said Thursday they had arrested an Italian businessman on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a young journalist who had named him in an investigation he was conducting into links between the mafia and Slovak authorities.

Antonino Vadala was apprehended in the eastern town of Trebisov after 27-year-old investigative journalist Jan Kuciak was found shot dead at home alongside his girlfriend on Sunday, police said.