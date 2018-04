Italian President Sergio Mattarella (3-R) adresses the media at the end of the second round of formal political consultations following the general elections, in Rome, Italy, April 13, 2018.EFE- EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A second round of talks among Italy's president and political parties failed to produce a deal on the formation of a government, six weeks after inconclusive elections, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswire made available to EFE.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Friday, at the end of a day-and-a-half of talks with political leaders, he intends to wait for a few days before assessing how to break the stalemate.