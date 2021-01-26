Italian PM Conte resigns

Facsimile 500-euro banknotes featuring a portrait of Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte are distributed by activists in front of Chigi Palace as a Council of Ministers is underway, in Rome, Italy, 26 January 2021. EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte (C) sits in the back of a car as he arrives to Quirinale Palace to offer his resignation to President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, 26 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI