German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) shake hands after a joint press conference after their lunch at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) enter the room for a joint press conference after their lunch at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (unseen) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni address the media during a joint press conference after their lunch at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb.16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Italy's prime minister on Friday downplayed the rise of populist and anti-European Union politics in his country ahead of the elections next month and insisted that a stable government would comprise a center-left coalition.

Paolo Gentiloni had met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and gave a joint press conference in Berlin on the same day that polls released in Italy suggested that no party would win a clear majority but that the center-right Forza Italia party and the right-wing Lega Nord were on track for a strong performance in the elections, slated for Mar. 4.