A handout videograb made available by the Italian Carabinieri's Special Operations Group (ROS) shows an aerial view taken by the ROS during an anti-terrorism operation at an unspecified location, Italy, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/CARABINIERI HANDOUT

Italian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 15 people allegedly involved in human trafficking, belonging to a criminal organization and the incitement of terrorism.

The arrests took place in the early hours of the morning in the southern Italian provinces of Palermo, Trapani and Caltanisseta, all in Sicily, and in Brescia in the northern Lombardy region, police confirmed in a statement.