Protesters hold a banner calling for 'Justice for Desiree' (up) and 'Create The void - Intervene only after the tragedies' as they welcome Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini (unseen) during his visit to the abandoned building in the San Lorenzo district of Rome where 16-year-old girl Desiree Mariottini's body was found recently, in Rome, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Italian police have arrested two people in connection to the recent rape and murder of a teenager in Rome, authorities announced Thursday.

The two suspects, both from Senegal, were arrested late Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the death of 16-year-old Desirée Mariottini, whose body was found dumped in an abandoned building in Rome's San Lorenzo neighborhood last week.