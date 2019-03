A migrant rides their bicycle in the shantytown of San Ferdinando (Reggio Calabria), Italy, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCO COSTANTINO

Migrants look on in the shantytown of San Ferdinando (Reggio Calabria), Italy, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCO COSTANTINO

Italian police on Wednesday began to dismantle a migrant camp in the country's south where almost a thousand people live in sub-standard conditions.

Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party in the Italian coalition government, announced the operation to move some 900 migrants living at the San Ferdinando tent camp near the Gioia Tauro in Calabria.