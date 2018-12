Alessandro an Italian man who lives in the former penicillina factory on Via Tiburtina in Rome, Italy, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PERI PERCOSSI

A migrant who lives in the former penicillina factory on Via Tiburtina in Rome, Italy, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PERI PERCOSSI

Italian police take part in the eviction of people from the former Fabbrica della Penicillina in via Tiburtina in Rome, Italy, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PERI PERCOSSI

Franco an Italian man who lives in the former penicillina factory on Via Tiburtina in Rome, Italy, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PERI PERCOSSI

Italian police evicted dozens of people living at an abandoned penicillin factory in the capital Rome on Monday in an operation attended by the country's far-right and anti-immigration interior minister.

Once home to an estimated 400 people, among them many migrants but also Italian families, only 35 people remained as police cleared the dilapidated building, which has been occupied for years since it was abandoned.